SAIL Recruitment 2022: The Steel Authority of India Limited, SAIL Bokaro Steel Plant is hiring candidates for the Attendant cum Technician (Trainee) posts. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of SAIL at sailcareers.com. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 146 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. The registration process has started on August 25, 2022. The last date to submit the application form is September 15, 2022. Candidates can check the education qualification, age limit, salary, and other details hereAlso Read - DRDO CEPTAM 10 DRTC Recruitment 2022: Register For 1901 Posts at drdo.gov.in From Sept 03| Check Salary Here

Important Dates Here

Starting date for submitting applications through website: August 25, 2022

Closing date for submitting applications through website: September 15, 2022

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Attendant-cum-Technician Trainee (NAC): 146 posts

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Upper Age Limit

Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee) (NAC): 28 Years

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Matriculation and completion of apprenticeship training of minimum one year duration in designated trade from an integrated steel plant and National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) issued by the National Council for Vocational Training. For more details, check the recruitment notification shared above. Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 19 Posts at upsconline.nic.in| Check Notification Here

Direct Link: Download SAIL Recruitment 2022 Notification

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

Eligible candidates for the above posts will be required to appear in Computer Based examination (which may be Computer Based). The minimum qualifying marks in Computer Based examination will be determined based on 50 percentile score (for UR Category) and 40 percentile score (for SC/ ST/ OBC (NCL) & PWD candidates.

Candidates who qualify in the Compute Based examination will be called for Skill Test / Trade Test in the ratio of 1:3. Skill Test / Trade Test will be only qualifying in nature and the final merit list of candidates who qualify the Skill Test / Trade Test will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in the Compute Based examination only.

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

General, OBC, EWS: Rs. 200

SC/ ST/ PwD/ ESM & Departmental candidates are exempted from payment of Application fees.

SAIL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of SAIL at sailcareers.com. No other means/mode of application shall be accepted. For more details, check the detailed notification shared above. Also Read - BARC Recruitment 2022: Register For 36 Posts at recruit.barc.gov.in; Read Details Here