The Sainik School Admission 2021 registration process will end today, December 18, 2020. The candidates who are interested can visit the official site of AISSEE NTA on aissee.nta.nic.in to complete the process. Today is also the last date to make payment of fees till 11.50 pm. The examination would be conducted on February 7, 2021. Also Read - 27% OBC Reservation Will be Introduced in Sainik Schools From Next Year

The candidates must note that the National Testing Agency, NTA will open correction on December 21, 2020, and would close on December 25, 2020. Also Read - UGC Issues Revised Guidelines: Colleges to Conduct Online, Offline Exams by September End

The candidates will be able to make corrections in any of the details submitted by them in their exam application form online through correction window during the period when the correction window will be made available, as per the official notice released by the agency. Also Read - KVS Admission 2019 For Class II & Above Begins Today at kvsangathan.nic.in

NTA will be conducting the AISSEE-2021 for admission to Class VI and Class IX in 33 Sainik Schools across the country, for the academic year 2021-22.

They will also be able to replace the documents already uploaded with the correct documents, in case there has been an error in uploading.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned all the steps through which the candidates can apply for the examination:

Visit the official site AISSEE NTA on aissee.nta.nic.in.

Click on fill application form AISSEE 2021 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the details required.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Sainik Schools are English medium residential schools affiliated to CBSE. They prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and other Training Academies, for Officers.