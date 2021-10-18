Sainik School Admission 2022: The notification for admissions to Sainik Schools across the country is out and the admission forms for the session 2022-2023 for Classes 6 and 9 are now available. The applications and admissions are open for a total of 33 Sainik Schools in the country. All willing applicants can register themselves by visiting the official website of AISSEE – aissee.nta.nic.in. Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website aissee.nta.nic.in till October 26 up to 11.50 PM. And, the application correction window will open from October 28 to November 2, 2021.Also Read - NEET-UG 2021 Answer Key Likely to be Released by October 11 at ntaneet.nic.in | Step-by-Step Guide to Raise Objections

The All India Sainik School Entrance examination (AISSEE) will be conducted by the National Test Agency (NTA) for admissions on January 9, 2022. The entrance exam for admission to Class 6 will be held for the duration of 150 minutes (2 hours 30 minutes), whereas for class 9, the exam will be conducted for 180 minutes (3 hours). The AISSEE 2022 exam will be conducted by NTA in paper pen mode across 176 cities in India.

Eligibility Criteria: A student is eligible for admission to the Sainik Schools if he/ she secures a minimum of 25% marks in each subject of the exam and 40% marks in aggregate of all the subjects of AISSEE 2022. However, the admission will be given on the basis of relative merit and result of AISSEE of candidate in his/ her category in the school opted by him/ her, medical fitness, and verification of requisite documents.

Age Limit: For admission to Class 6, the candidate should be between 10 and 12 years as of 31 March 2022 and for admission to Class 9, the candidates should be between 13 and 15 years as on 31 March 2022.

Application Fees: The registration fee for General, OBC (NCL), wards of defense personnel and ex-servicemen is Rs 550, whereas the amount for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe is Rs 400.

Official Notification and Direct Link to Apply for Sainik School Admission 2022-2023 session

Here are the steps to register for Sainik School Admission 2022: