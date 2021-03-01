AISSEE 2021 Answer Key And Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam 2021 answer key and results. Students who appeared for AISSEE 2021 will be able to check the results and answer key on the official website – sainikschooladmission.in. Also Read - Sacrificing Own Life, Sainik School Student Saves Three Children Out of Fire in Purulia

The results of AISSEE 2021 were expected to be declared by February 28, according to the exam circular by NTA on the official website aissee.nta.nic.in. Also Read - Sainik School Admission 2021: Hurry Up! Last Date To Register Today At nta.nic.in, CHECK Other Details Here

AISSEE 2021 Result: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website – sainikschooladmission.in Also Read - AISSEE 2021: NTA Extends Application Deadline, Exams to be Held on Feb 7

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result’ link

Step 3: Enter login details- registration number, roll number

Step 4: The AISSEE result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.

AISSEE 2021 Answer Key

Ahead of declaring the results, the NTA will release the scanned copies of OMR Answer Sheets along with the recorded responses of those candidates who apply for it by paying a non-refundable fee of ₹100 online.

Applicants can challenge the grading on the OMR by paying a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question. If an objection raised by a candidate is found correct by NTA, it will automatically make changes, but no intimation in this regard will be sent to the individual candidate.

After thoroughly going through the challenged answers, the NTA will release the final answer key along with the result.