Sainik School AISSEE Result 2020: Sainik School Society has announced the results of the All India Sainik Schools Entrance examination (AISSEE) 2020 on the official website sainikschooladmission.in. The exams were conducted on January 5 across various test venues in India.

Every year, Sainik School conducts entrance examination to select students for admission to Class 6 and Class 9.

Those who will qualify the entrance examination will have appear for the medical examination from February 20 to March 10, 2020.

Sainik School AISSEE Result 2020: How to check