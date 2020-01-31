Sainik School AISSEE Result 2020: Sainik School Society has announced the results of the All India Sainik Schools Entrance examination (AISSEE) 2020 on the official website sainikschooladmission.in. The exams were conducted on January 5 across various test venues in India.
Every year, Sainik School conducts entrance examination to select students for admission to Class 6 and Class 9.
Those who will qualify the entrance examination will have appear for the medical examination from February 20 to March 10, 2020.
Sainik School AISSEE Result 2020: How to check
- Visit the official site sainikschooladmission.in
- Click on Sainik School AISSEE Result 2020 link
- Enter the login credentials
- Your result will be available on the home page
- Check the result and download the page