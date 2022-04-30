Sainik School Jhunjhunu Recruitment 2022: Sainik School Jhunjhunu, has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of TGT (English) and other posts. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — ssjhunjhunu.com. Applicants can apply for the above posts till May 21, 2022. Note, the staff of Sainik School Jhunjhunu is neither an employee of the Central Government nor of the State Government. A total of 12 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For further details about the Sainik School Jhunjhunu Recruitment 2022, please scroll below.Also Read - Punjab University Recruitment 2022: Apply For Various Teaching, Non-Teaching Staff Posts at cup.edu.in | Read Details Here

Sainik School Jhunjhunu Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The last date to apply online: May 21, 2022.

Sainik School Jhunjhunu Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

TGT (Gen Science) (Regular): 01 post

TGT (Social Science) (Regular): 1 Post

TGT (English) (Regular): 2 Posts

Art Master (Contractual): 1 Post

Music Teacher (Contractual): 1 Post

Counselor (Contractual): 1 Post

Office Superintendent (Contractual): 1 Post

UDC (Contractual): 1 Post

LDC (Contractual): 1 Post

Driver (Contractual): 1 Post

Ward Boy (Contractual): 1 Post

Sainik School Jhunjhunu Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

TGT (Gen Science) (Regular): Four years integrated degree course B Sc B Ed of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate.

Four years integrated degree course B Sc B Ed of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate. TGT (English) (Regular) : Graduation in Arts with minimum 50 % marks in aggregate with English Literature as main subject in graduation & B Ed degree from a recognized University/ four years integrated degree course with English Literature as main subject with minimum 50% marks in aggregate.

: Graduation in Arts with minimum 50 % marks in aggregate with English Literature as main subject in graduation & B Ed degree from a recognized University/ four years integrated degree course with English Literature as main subject with minimum 50% marks in aggregate. Art Master (Contractual): Graduate with Fine Art/ Art/Drawing/ Painting as one of the subjects with minimum 4 years Diploma from a recognized institute/ University.

Graduate with Fine Art/ Art/Drawing/ Painting as one of the subjects with minimum 4 years Diploma from a recognized institute/ University. Counselor (Contractual): Graduate in Psychology with Diploma in counseling from a recognized university.

Sainik School Jhunjhunu Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Selection will be made based on performance in “written test, skill test and practical test and interview (as & where applicable)”. Any candidate found to be using unfair means during the selection procedure or trying to influence the procedure in an undue manner will be straight away rejected. Also Read - IGI Aviation Delhi Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 25,000; Apply For 1095 Posts at igiaviationdelhi.com

Sainik School Jhunjhunu Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Offline?

Desirous candidates should apply to the Principal, Sainik School Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) through offline mode only on the prescribed format available in the “Recruitment” tab of the School website www.ssjhunjhunu.com along with self-attested copies of certificates and testimonials. Also Read - South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Class 10 Pass Candidates Can Apply For 1033 Posts at secr.indianrailways.gov.in| Check Details Here