Sainik School Recruitment 2021: Sainik School Ambikapur has invited applications from eligible and interested candidates to apply for various posts including MTS, Counsellor, and others. The deadline to submit the application form for the Sainik School Recruitment is on or before January 14, 2022. Candidates can apply for the various posts through the official website of Sainik School Ambikapur, sainikschoolambikapur.org.in.

Sainik School Recruitment: Vacancy details

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 24 vacancies will be filled.

General Employee MTS: 04

Counsellor: 01

Horse Riding Instructor: 01

Laboratory Assistant: 01

General Employee MTS: 16

Nursing Sister: 01

Sainik School Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

General Employee MTS: Matriculation or equivalent from recognized Board.

Counsellor: Graduate in Psychology or Post Graduate Diploma in Child Development or Career Guidance and Counselling from recognized College/University.

Horse Riding Instructor: Intermediate or Equivalent from recognized Board. Knowledge of Horse Riding/Risaldar Course qualified.

Laboratory Assistant: Intermediate Science or equivalent with Chemistry Subject.

General Employee MTS-Matriculation or Equivalent from recognized Board.

Nursing Sister: Diploma/Degree in Nursing. Five years experience or ex-serviceman of Medical Assistant trade with at least 5 years service after Training.

How to Apply

Eligible and interested candidates can submit Bio-data (to be downloaded from the school website www.sainikschoolambikapur.org.in), one recent passport size coloured photograph duly signed along with photocopies of the mark sheets/degree, testimonials, a self-addressed envelope (Size 9’x 4′) and either by Demand Draft (non-refundable) worth { 500/- for Serial No. 1 (a) and < 2001- for Serial No. 1(b) to (f) in favour of ‘Principal Sainik School Ambikapur’ payable at Ambikapur [Preferred:- State Bank of India, Main Branch, Ambikapur (Code 00310)] or online payment through RTGS/NEFT (SBI Bank Account Number 37923027067,1FSC Code S81N0000310) to the ‘Principal, Sainik School Ambikapur, Mendra Kalan, Dist – Surguja, (Chhattisgarh), PIN Code -497 001’on or before 14 Jan2022 by Hand/Post.

For more details on the Sainik School Recruitment application process, eligibility and selection, check out the official notification shared below.

Click Here: Sainik School Recruitment Detailed Notification