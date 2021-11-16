Sainik School Recruitment 2021: Sainik School Chittorgarh has invited applications from eligible and interested candidates to apply for TGT and other posts. As per the notification, the candidates can apply online through the official website of Sainik School Chittorgarh on sschittorgarh.com. Notably, the recruitment drive will fill up 20 posts in the organization.Also Read - BSF Recruitment 2021: Apply for 72 Constable Group C Post on rectt.bsf.gov.in by THIS Date

Sainik School Recruitment: Important Dates Also Read - NIELIT Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 33 Scientist Posts; Check Eligibility Criteria and Other Details

The deadline to submit the application form for the Sainik School Recruitment is Dec 3, 2021. Also Read - Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 1785 Apprentice Posts. Apply Now With Direct Link

Sainik School Recruitment: Vacancy details

A total of 20 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

TGT (Social Science): 01

TGT (Mathematics): 01

General Employees (Regular): 03

General Employees (Contractual): 14

PEM/PTI-Cum-Matron: 01

Sainik School Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

TGT (Social Science): The candidates must be graduates with Geography and anyone subjects such as Political Science/ Economics/Sociology/ History with at least 50% marks in aggregate and B.Ed with Social Science from a recognized university. They need to qualify CTET as well.

TGT (Mathematics): The candidates must be a graduate with Mathematics with at least 50% marks in aggregate and B.Ed with Mathematics from a recognized university. The candidate must have qualified in CTET.

General Employees (Regular): The candidate must have passed Matriculation or equivalent examination from a recognized board of Education of State/Central Government.

General Employees (Contractual): The candidate must have passed Matriculation or equivalent examination from a recognized board of Education of State/Central Government.

PEM/PTI-Cum-Matron: The candidate must have passed the Matriculation or equivalent examination and should be able to converse in English and Hindi fluently. Candidates with experience as Hostel Warden and proficiency in sports will be preferred.

To know more about the education qualification, eligibility criteria, a candidate must check the official notification issued by the Sainik School Chittorgarh, Rajasthan.

Here is the link to check the detailed notification: Click Here

Sainik School Recruitment: Application Fee

The candidate must pay a sum of Rs 500 as an application fee.