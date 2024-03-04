Sainik School Result 2024: AISSEE Class 6, 9 Final Answer Key, Result at exams.nta.ac.in Soon; Direct Link

Home

Sainik School Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the final answer key and result for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)-2024 anytime soon; candidates can download the AISSEE 2024 Result for classes 6, and 9 at exams.nta.ac.in. According to the official website, the NTA will announce the AISSEE Result within six weeks after the examination. The candidates, who are not satisfied with any answer key, were allowed to challenge the same by filling an online application form ONLY and paying a non-refundable fee of Rs. 200 per question challenged, at https://exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/, through debit/credit card or internet banking, upto 27.02.2024 (upto 05:30 PM)

