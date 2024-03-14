Home

Sainik School Result 2024 Declared: AISSEE Class 6, 9 Scorecard at exams.nta.ac.in; Download Link

Sainik School Result 2024 has been announced on its official website. The NTA Sainik School Class 6th, and 9th Results are now hosted on https://exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/.

Sainik School Result 2024 has been declared on its official website. The NTA Sainik School Class 6th and 9th Results are now hosted on https://exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/. Candidates can log in to the website and view/download/print their respective scorecards. The All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)-2024 was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on January 28 in the paper-pen mode at 450 centres, located in 185 Cities across India, for admission to Class VI of the Sainik Schools & New Sainik Schools and Class IX of the Sainik Schools.

The AISSEE Class 6 Result and AISSEE Class 9 results can be accessed by entering the application number, date of birth, and security pin. AISSEE 2024 covers admission to Class VI and IX of Sainik Schools and Class VI of approved New Sainik Schools for the academic year 2024-25.

Candidates can download the NTA Sainik School Result 2024 at https://exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/. Post-exam, provisional answer keys, OMR answer sheets, and the recorded responses of the candidates were hosted on the NTA website from February 25 to 27, and challenges were invited from the candidates who appeared in the exam. “Challenges received were verified by the experts and the results were processed as per the answer keys finalised by the experts,” reads the press note.

Sainik School Result 2024(Declared): How to Check AISSEE Class 6, 9 Result? Go to the official website at https://exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/#. Look for the link that reads, “Click Here for ScoreCard.” Enter the login details such as application number, date of birth, and security pin. Your Sainik School Result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference. The eligibility criteria, self-declaration and other documents required to be submitted by the eligible candidates invited for counselling shall be verified as per the prescribed norms at subsequent stages of the admission process. Candidates are required to register on https://sainikschool.ncog.gov.in/ecounselling for e-counseling post declaration of results by NTA. The admission of cadets will be done through E-Counselling. The admission of candidates will be carried out on the basis of ecounselling as per rank secured by the candidates in the Merit List of AISSEE 2024, medical fitness approved by competent medical authorities and verification of original documents. There are two channels of admission to approved NSS:

40% route: – Minimum 40% of the seats under the Sainik School stream in approved NSSs will be filled on the basis of the rank secured in the All India Merit List of AISSEE 2024. Domicile/Category are not considered for this Merit List. Candidates can opt for any NSS in India, at the time of counselling. 60% route: – Upto 60% of the seats in NSSs will be filled by those who are currently studying in any of the approved NSSs. They will be filled on the basis of rank secured in School wise Merit List. Domicile/Category are not considered for this Merit List. For more details, refer to the official website at https://exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/#. Any query with regard to admission process may be forwarded to the email ID admission.sss@gov.in.

