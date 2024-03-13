Home

Education

Sainik School Result 2024: NTA Releases AISSEE Final Answer Key, Here’s How To Download

Sainik School Result 2024: NTA Releases AISSEE Final Answer Key, Here’s How To Download

The All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE 2024) Answer Key has been released. Take a look at the step-by-step process to download the scorecard and what's next for those who have cleared it...

AISSEE 2024 Results Out

New Delhi: The All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE-2024) Results or AISSEE 2024 Scorecards have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) who had also conducted the examination. The scorecard has been declared within six weeks of the examination; the paper was held on January 28, 2024. The AISSEE 2024 Results can be downloaded for students of Classes 6 to 9, by visiting the official website – nta.ac.in. Take a look at the step-by-step process of downloading the scorecard and also what’s next for those who have cleared the examination…

AISSEE 2024 Results Out – How To Download

As mentioned earlier, the results for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2024 for classes 6 to 9 has been announced. Follow the steps given below, to download your scorecard…

The first step is to visit the official website of NTA, which has conducted the examination – https://exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/#.

On the homepage of the website, look for a link that reads “AISSEE 2024 Result is Live.”

Now, enter your login details including date of birth, application number and security pin.

As soon as you press enter after filling in your login credentials, your Sainik School Result will be displayed on the screen.

Check your result, download a copy of the same and then take a printout of it for future reference.

The official notice read, “OMR answer sheets and the recorded responses of the candidates who appeared in the exam are hosted on https://exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/ and will be available upto 27.02.2024 (upto05:30pm). Candidates can access the same by logging into the above-mentioned website using their application number and date of birth and download/view their respective OMR answer sheets and the recorded responses thereof, free of cost.”

AISSEE 2024 Results: How To Challenge Answer Key

On checking the AISSEE 2024 Results, if you find any discrepancy or error, you can make the necessary changes. Your challenge will be evaluated and verified by a panel of experts and if they deem it right, your answer key will be changed accordingly. Once all corrections will be note and checked, based on the updated scorecards, the final result will be prepared and then eventually declared. Candidates must remember that they key issued after changes, will be the final one and no changes or challenges will be accepted and/or entertained. Also, candidates will not be informed whether their challenge was right or not.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.