Sainik Schools Entrance Exam 2024: From Eligibility to Fee; Know About AISSEE Examination Details

Sainik Schools Entrance Examination Form 2024: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will conduct the All-India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)-2024 for admission to Class VI and Class IX in 33 Sainik Schools across the country, for the academic year 2024-25. Sainik Schools are English medium residential schools affiliated to CBSE. They prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and other Training Academies, for Officers. The registration process commenced from November 7, 2023; meanwhile, the last date to submit the application form is December 12.

Going by the public notice dated November 7, NTA will conduct the All-India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)-2024 on January 21. The entire application process of AISSEE-2024 is online, including uploading of

scanned images, certificates, Payment of Fees, and Printing of the Confirmation Page. Therefore, candidates are not required to send/submit any document(s) including the Confirmation Page to NTA through Post/Fax/ by Hand. Check important dates, information bulletin, and steps to fill up the application form.

Sainik Schools Entrance Examination 2024: Check Important Date And Time

Name of the event and check important dates Online Submission of Application Forms From 07.11.2023 to 16.12.2023

(Upto 05.00 PM) Last Date of Successful Transaction of Fee through Credit/ Debit Card/Net-Banking 16.12.2023 (Upto 11.50 PM) Correction of details filled in application Form on Website only 18.12.2023 to 20.12.2023 Date of Examination 21.01.2024 (Sunday)

AISSEE Application Form 2024 Last Date

Last day of application forms Submission by December 16, 2023

AISSEE Exam Schedule: Check Pattern

AISSEE 2024 covers admission for the academic year 2024-25 to:-

(a) Class VI and Class IX of the Sainik Schools and

(b) Class VI of the New Sainik Schools

Examination (AISSEE). The admission of candidates will be carried out on the basis of eco-unselling as per Merit List of AISSEE 2024, medical fitness approved by competent medical authorities, and verification of original documents.

AISSEE 2024 is common for those who are seeking admission to Sainik Schools and those who are seeking admission to approved New Sainik Schools. Both have to appear in AISSEE 2024 and qualify for admission to Sainik Schools or approved New Sainik Schools.

AISSEE Exam Date – Check Class 6, 9 Exam Schedule

AISSEE 2024 will be held on 21 Jan 2024. (Sunday)

(a) For admission to Class VI: From 02:00 pm to 04:30 pm

(b) For admission to Class IX: From 02:00 pm to 5:00 pm

AISSEE Examination Fee- Check Class 6, 9 Application Fee

Name of the category and check the application fee General/Wards of Defence personnel and ex-servicemen/ OBC (NCL)*as per central list: Rs. 650/- Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes: Rs 500

