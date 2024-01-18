Home

Education

Sakhi Niwas: UGC Letter to Higher Educational Institutions For Allotting Land For Working Women’s Hostel

Sakhi Niwas: UGC Letter to Higher Educational Institutions For Allotting Land For Working Women’s Hostel

To provide accommodation and support specifically for women who are employed or pursuing their careers, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has come up with a new initiative — Sakhi Niwas (Workin

UGC is set to revise its regulations concerning SC, ST and other minority communities enroled in Higher Educational Institutions.

To provide accommodation and support specifically for women who are employed or pursuing their careers, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has come up with a new initiative — Sakhi Niwas (Working Women’s Hostel), a component of, the Umbrella scheme of Mission Shakti, as a beacon of hope. It offers a secure haven equipped with fundamental amenities such as lodging, meals and day-care facilities for their children, wherever feasible. This initiative operates on a nominal cost basis, catering to the needs of working women in urban, semi-urban or even rural areas, where employment avenues for women exist. However, the Sakhi Niwas component provides for only the rental models for working women hostel.

Trending Now

“As you are aware, India’s progress in STEM education sees a commendable 43% representation of women graduates. The labour force participation of women has increased from 23;3% to 37%. The vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister is t}rat the women should lead in the Amrit Kaal, as without ensuring their progress, the overall progress of society is not possible,” the Commission in an official notification said.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.