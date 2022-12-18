Saksham To Kotak Kanya: Scholarship Programmes School And College Students Need To Apply

Scholarship 2022: It provides financial assistance to students at various levels of education whether it’s academic, undergraduate, or postgraduate.

Scholarships are extremely beneficial, especially for students who excel academically but lack financial resources. Here is a list of scholarship you can apply for.

KOTAK KANYA SCHOLARSHIP 2022

Under Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2022, girl students who aspire to pursue professional graduation courses from an institute of repute (NAAC/NIRF accredited) after the 12th standard will be provided a scholarship to pay their academic expenses till the completion of their graduation (degree). The professional graduation (degree) courses include Engineering, MBBS, Architecture, Design, integrated LLB, etc.

Eligibility

Open for girl students across India.

Meritorious girl students who have secured admission to first year graduation programme from institutes of repute (NAAC accredited/NIRF ranked) for professional academic pursuits such as professional graduate courses like Engineering, MBBS, Architecture, Design, integrated LLB, etc.

Applicants must have scored 85% or more marks or equivalent CGPA in standard 12th board examinations.

Applicant’s annual family income must be Rs 3,20,000 (Rupees Three Lakh Twenty Thousand) or less.

Children of employees of Kotak Mahindra Group, Kotak Education Foundation & Buddy4Study are not eligible to apply for Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2022.

Benefits: Scholarship amount of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh* per year will be given to each selected scholar till completion of her professional graduation courses/degrees.

Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2022: All you need to Know

Last Date: December 31, 2022

Application link: https://www.buddy4study.com/page/kotak-kanya-scholarship

Mode of application: Online Technip Energies India Scholarship Programme 2022-23 As per the official website, Under this scholarship initiative, female students from Delhi NCR, Bihar, Assam, Rajasthan, Chennai, and Mumbai who are pursuing studies in the first year of B.E./B.Tech. (Chemical, Electrical, Civil, and Mechanical Engineering) courses will be provided with a one-time scholarship grant of INR 30,000 to cover their academic expenses. Eligibility: Open for female students from Delhi NCR, Bihar, Assam, Rajasthan, Chennai and Mumbai (NOTE: Applications from Ghaziabad, Navi Mumbai, and Thane are also acceptable).

Applicants must be currently enrolled in first-year of B.E./B.Tech. (Chemical, Electrical, Civil, and Mechanical Engineering) programme.

Children of employees of Technip & Buddy4Study are not eligible.

The annual family income of the applicants must not be more than INR 4,00,000 from all sources.

Applicants must have scored 70% marks in Class 12. Benefits: One-time scholarship grant of INR 30,000

Technip Energies India Scholarship Programme 2022-23: All you need to Know

Last Date: December 31, 2022

Application link: https://www.buddy4study.com/page/technip-energies-india-scholarship-program

Mode of application: Online Saksham Scholarship Program For Driver’s Children Under the Saksham Scholarship initiative, scholarships will be provided to children of drivers. Eligibility Upto Grade 10: Applicant is currently a student in school (grades 1-10)

One of the parents is a driver (LMV or LCV) and holds a valid driving license

The annual family income is less than or equal to ₹ 3 Lakh

The applicant’s school is in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Telangana or Tamil Nadu Saksham Scholarship Program For Driver’s Children All you need to Know Last Date: December 31, 2022

Application link: https://synergieinsights.in/saksham/home/Application

Mode of application: Online