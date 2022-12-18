Saksham To Kotak Kanya: Scholarship Programmes School And College Students Need To Apply

- Last Date: December 31, 2022
- Application link: https://www.buddy4study.com/page/kotak-kanya-scholarship
- Mode of application: Online
Technip Energies India Scholarship Programme 2022-23
As per the official website, Under this scholarship initiative, female students from Delhi NCR, Bihar, Assam, Rajasthan, Chennai, and Mumbai who are pursuing studies in the first year of B.E./B.Tech. (Chemical, Electrical, Civil, and Mechanical Engineering) courses will be provided with a one-time scholarship grant of INR 30,000 to cover their academic expenses.
Eligibility:
- Open for female students from Delhi NCR, Bihar, Assam, Rajasthan, Chennai and Mumbai (NOTE: Applications from Ghaziabad, Navi Mumbai, and Thane are also acceptable).
- Applicants must be currently enrolled in first-year of B.E./B.Tech. (Chemical, Electrical, Civil, and Mechanical Engineering) programme.
- Children of employees of Technip & Buddy4Study are not eligible.
- The annual family income of the applicants must not be more than INR 4,00,000 from all sources.
- Applicants must have scored 70% marks in Class 12.