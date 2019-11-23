Samagra Shiksha Recruitment 2019: The last day to apply for recruitments under the Samagra Shiksha Department School of Education (SSDSE) in Telangana is Saturday, i.e., November 23. Interested candidates can apply for the as many as 704 vacancies till midnight by visiting the official website – samagrashiksha.telangana.gov.in.

Official notification of the School board announced that it is going to send invites to eligible candidates only.

The posts available for recruitment include MIS Coordinators (MIS-C), Data Entry Operators DEOs, System Analyst (SA), Assistant Programmer (AP), and Inclusive Education Resource Persons (IERP).

The selection process includes a written test followed by document verification.

Follow the steps to apply for Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Samagra Shiksha, i.e., samagrashiksha.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: In the ‘Announcements’ section, click on the link for ‘Application for MIS coordinators, System Analyst…’

Step 3: Fill the form with the required credentials.

Step 4: Submit the application fee. Download the form and take a print out of the form.