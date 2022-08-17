SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List Download Link: The Department of School and Mass Education, Odisha has released the Student Academic Management System, SAMS Odisha first merit list for plus 2 admissions today, August 17, 2022. Eligible candidates can download the SAMS Odisha Plus 2 first merit list by visiting the official website, samsodisha.gov.in. According to the news reports, the Department of Mass Education has released the SAMS Odisha +2 First Merit List 2022 today at 3:00 PM.Also Read - CUET UG Admit Card 2022 For Phase 5 to Release Today at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Exams From Aug 21

Candidates are advised to visit their allotted schools in order to take admissions. The admission process will be held between August 19 to August 26, 2022. They have to bring the intimation letter and documents to complete the admission procedure. One can check the important dates and other details here. Also Read - RRB Group D Phase 2 Exam City Slip to Release Tomorrow at rrbcdg.gov.in; Here's How to Check

Check Important Dates For SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List

Official Website to Check SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List : samsodisha.gov.in.

: SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2022 Released: August 17, 2022

August 17, 2022 SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2022 Time: 3:00 PM

3:00 PM Admission under the first merit list: August 19 to August 26, 2022

List of documents required During Admission Procedure

Documents Required: Original certificates such as Marksheet, SLC, Conduct Certificate, Migration Certificate, Reservation, and Weightage certificates as mentioned in the intimation letter.

Original certificates such as Marksheet, SLC, Conduct Certificate, Migration Certificate, Reservation, and Weightage certificates as mentioned in the intimation letter. Three passport-size photographs(colour).

How to Download SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List?