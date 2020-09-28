SAMS Odisha +3 Cut Off List 2020: The Higher Education Department, Government of Odisha, on Monday released the SAMS Odisha +3 cut off list for the first round of selection for DHE Odisha +3 admission for degree colleges. The cut off list has been made available for interested candidates on the official website – samsodisha.gov.in and dheodisha.gov.in. Also Read - SAMS Odisha Plus Two Admission 2020: +2 Merit List Released Online at samsodisha.gov.in; All You Need to Know

More than 2.3 lakh students have registered for admission so far at 1,029-degree colleges in Odisha. Of them, 2,11,680 candidates have paid fees online, according to the data on the DHE website.

Step 1: Visit the official website – samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘Degree +3’

Step 3: On the new page, click on the MIS report

Step 4: Select ‘College Wise Cut Off Mark (%)’ listed under the section (Here’s the direct link)

Step 5: Odisha DHE Degree cut off list will appear on your screen

Step 6: Download it and take a print out for future reference

Candidates will be granted admission into 236 colleges through the cut off list. Only students who have qualified Class 12 board exams are eligible for the admission process. The final admission will be granted based on the total marks secured by the candidates in the qualifying examination.