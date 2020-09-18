SAMS Odisha Plus Two Admission 2020: The school and mass education department (SAMS) Odisha, has released the plus two first merit list. The merit list has been released for all three streams- Arts, Science and Commerce. Students who had applied for Odisha admission 2020 can visit the official website samsodisha.gov.in and check the selection status. Also Read - CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Results 2020 Declared: Check Your Scores at chseodisha.nic.in or Via SMS | Here's How

Notably, the application process had ended on September 4, 2020.

Here's how you can downloadSAMS Odisha Plus Two Admission Merit List:

Step 1: Visit the official website at samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Odisha Admissions 2020 First Merit List’

Step 3: A new page will now appear. Enter all the details asked

Step 4: Click on show. The merit list will now be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the merit list.

Step 6: For a future reference, click on download option. Take a print-out if need be.

Students will need a passed high school certificate. The second merit list is likely to be out on October 3, the admission for which will be conducted from October 5 till 7.

Students are advised to visit the official website for more details.