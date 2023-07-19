Home

Samyak, Ayushi, Swapnil: Three Visually Impaired Candidates Cleared UPSC Defying Poverty, Disability

UPSC Success Story Series: Meet Swapnil Panwar, Samyak Jain, and Ayushi – three visually impaired candidates who cleared UPSC by overcoming disabilities and defying poverty in their life. These three candidates are shining examples of determination and success in the highly competitive UPSC civil services exam. They are now an inspiration for many who are preparing for the UPSC exam.

Samyak Jain

Starting from economy to disability – despite facing several challenges in life, visually impaired Samyak secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 7 in the UPSC exam. He remained undeterred and believed in the power of leading by example. However, with the support of his mother and friend, Samyak overcame obstacles and diligently prepared for the exam using digital books.

A native of Delhi, Samyak is born and brought up in the national capital itself and at the age of 18, he was diagnosed with a serious issue in his eyes and by the age of 21, he lost his reading and writing abilities. However, he did not lose hope and decided to succeed in life spite the challenges.

After completing graduation in BA English (Hons) from Delhi, Samyak did PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication in Delhi and then he enrolled in the Jawaharlal Nehru University for a Master’s Degree in International Relations.

Ayushi

Ayushi is another visually impaired candidate, who achieved remarkable success in life by securing AIR 48 in the UPSC exam. Before she was selected in the civil services, she topped the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board and worked as a history teacher. Her dedication and consistent academic performance are testaments to her extraordinary capabilities.

Despite being visually impaired, she didn’t allow this challenge stop her preparations for one of the toughest exams in the country. After working hard for five years, Ayushi finally cleared the UPSC 2021 by securing an All India Rank of 48.

Swapnil Pawar

A native of Nashik and son of an auto-rickshaw driver, Swapnil Pawar cleared UPSC and achieved an impressive All India Rank of 418 in his second attempt. It was his childhood dream to become an officer and Swapnil debunked the myth that relentless studying is the sole path to success.

Despite his weak economic condition, Swapnil made it to the UPSC final list and completed his graduation in chemical engineering and this was his second attempt at the UPSC.

Even though he cleared the exam with an AIR 632 in his first attempt and got posted in the Indian railways. But to get a better posting in the UPSC, he started preparing again for the examination and this time around, scored a higher rank.

These three remarkable individuals serve as a ray of hope for many aspirants who are facing various challenges in life. Their achievements have set an example for all.

