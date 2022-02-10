Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Candidates who wish to join the banking sector, here comes a golden job opportunity for you. Central Bank of India (CBI), Human Resources Development Department has released an important recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the post of Specialist Officer (SO) as Information Technology, Senior Manager.Also Read - UPSC CISF AC (Executive) LDCE Answer Keys 2021 Out on upsc.gov.in | Here's How to Download

Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — centralbankofindia.co.in. The online application form for Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022 has commenced from today, February 10, 2022. Applicants must apply for the posts is March 2, 2022. Also Read - UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022 Application Process Begins: Eligibility Criteria and How to Apply Explained

Important Dates

Starting Date of CBI SO Online Application: February 10, 2022

Last Date for Submitting CBI SO Online Application: March 02, 2022

CBI SO Admit Card will release: March 17, 2022.

CBI SO Exam Date: March 27, 2022

Vacancy Details

Information Technology, Senior Manager: 19 Posts Also Read - UPSC Prelims 2022: Notification Out For Civil Services, IFS Preliminary Exam on upsc.gov.in

Category and the number of vacancies

SC: 2

ST: 1

OBC: 5

EWS: 1

GEN: 10

Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Candidates applying for the above mentioned posts must have completed Engineering Graduate in Computer Science / IT / ECE or MCA / M.Sc. (IT) / M.Sc. (Computer Science) from a recognized University / Institute. Candidates should have 6 years of post-qualification hands-on experience.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of

Online Exam.

Personal Interview.

Application Fee

In order to apply, candidates belonging to SC/ ST/PWBD must pay Rs 175+ GST as an application fee. While candidates belonging to other categories must pay Rs 850+ GST as an application fee.

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before March 02, 2022, through the official website —centralbankofindia.co.in.For more details, candidates are advised to check the detailed notification given below.