Saraswat Bank Recruitment 2021: Saraswat Cooperative Bank Limited announced a recruitment notification to hire candidates for the post of Junior Officers in Marketing and Operations for its branches in Mumbai (MMRDA) and Pune. Through this recruitment drive, 300 vacant posts will be filled under Clerical Cadre. Interested candidates can apply for the post from the official website, saraswatbank.com. The online application process will commence from December 22, 2021. The deadline to apply for the post is December 31, 2021.Also Read - Punjab and Haryana High Court Recruitment 2021: Apply For 35 Stenographer Posts on highcourtchd.gov.in | Check Eligibility, Other Details

Important Dates Also Read - OSCBL Recruitment 2021: Fresh Notification Out For Assistant Manager, Other Posts on odishascb.com | Application Begins From Dec 29

The online application form begins from December 22, 2021

The last date for submission of online application: December 31, 2021.

Vacancy Also Read - CSIR-NBRI Recruitment 2021: Registration Begins For Scientist, Other Posts on nbri.res.in | Apply Latest by Jan 31

Name of the post and the number of vacancies

Junior Officer( Marketing and Operations (Clerical Cadre)): 300 Posts

Age Limit

Candidates applying for the post of Junior Officer must not be more than 30 years as of December 01, 2021.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the post of Junior Officer must have completed Graduation in any discipline. Candidates must have a minimum of one year of experience in Bank/Subsidiary of Bank/NBFC/DSA/Credit Societies. Applicants must apply to Saraswat Bank Clerk Recruitment online in the format available on the official website from December 22, to December 31, 2021.

For more details on the Saraswat Bank application process, eligibility and selection, check out the official notification shared below.

Click Here: Saraswat Bank Detailed Notification

Click Here: Saraswat Bank online application link