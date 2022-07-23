UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for 16 posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of the Commission at upsc.gov.in.According to the official notification, the last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is till August 12, 2022. UPSC Recruitment drive aims to fill 16 vacant posts.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam From July 25; Check Reporting Time, Marking Scheme, Other Details Here

"Applications without the prescribed fee would not be considered and summarily rejected," UPSC in an official notification said. Here's all you need to know about qualifications and other details of UPSC Recruitment 2022.

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Closing date for submission of online recruitment application through ORA website: August 11, 2022

The last date for printing of completely submitted online applications is up to: August 12, 2022

UPSC Vacancy Details

Name of the post and the number of vacancy

Technical Advisor (Boiler): 1 Post

Assistant Director: 11 Posts

Assistant Stores Officer: 1 Post

Reader: 1 Post

Senior Lecturer: 2 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Technical Advisor (Boiler): Degree in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent. The interpretation of ‘EQUIVALENT’ here means any Technical Institution recognized by AICTE/UGC and not to be construed as Educational. Assistant Director: Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University with Hindi as one of the compulsory subject or with Hindi Medium; Or Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University with Hindi as one of the compulsory subject at 10+2 level. Assistant Stores Officer: Master’s Degree with Economics or Commerce or Statistics or Business Studies or Public Administration from a recognized University or Institute; OR (b) (i) Bachelor’s Degree in Economics or Commerce or Statistics or Business Studies or Public Administration as a subject from a recognized University or Institute; (ii) Diploma in Materials Management or Warehousing Management or Purchasing or Logistics or Public Procurement from a recognized University or institute. Reader: Degree in Textile Processing or Textile Chemistry or Bachelor of Engineering/Bachelor of Technology in Textile Processing or Textile Chemistry from a recognised University or Institute. Senior Lecturer: A basic University or equivalent qualification included in any one of the Schedules to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) and must be registered in a State Medical Register or Indian Medical Register.M.D.( Radiodiagnosis)/ M.D.( Radiology) / MS (Radiology) from a recognized University/ Institution or equivalent.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.