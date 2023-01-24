Home

Education

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Apply For 37,000 Posts, Earn Salary Upto ₹4.80 Lakh. Deets Here

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Apply For 37,000 Posts, Earn Salary Upto ₹4.80 Lakh. Deets Here

UP POLICE CONSTABLE RECRUITMENT 2023: With this recruitment drive, the UP police department aims to fill 37,000 vacancies. Those interested can apply for the post from the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police Department---uppbpb.gov.in

Diwali Bonus: The state government said it will also link the police personnel with an e-pension portal.

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has invited applications for the post of constable. With this recruitment drive, the UP police department aims to fill 37,000 vacancies. Those interested can apply for the post from the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police Department—uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

The candidates must have a class 12th Marksheet from a recognized board.

The male candidate should be between the age of 18 to 27 years.

For females, the age criteria is between 18 to 25 years.

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Document Needed With Application Form

Following are the documents that the candidates have to attach with the application form. The required documents are as follows:

Class 12th Marksheet

Domicile Certificate

Caste Certificate

Sports Certificate

Scanned copy of passport-sized photographs

Scanned copy of the candidate’s signature

UP Police Constable Recruitment: Steps to Register

Visit uppbpb.gov.in

Click on apply online

Select UP Police Constable Bharti 2023

An application form will be displayed on your screen

Fill the form

Upload required documents

Tap on submit

Pay the application charges

Take a printout of the form for future use.

For Official Notification Click Here