UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Apply For 37,000 Posts, Earn Salary Upto ₹4.80 Lakh. Deets Here

UP POLICE CONSTABLE RECRUITMENT 2023: With this recruitment drive, the UP police department aims to fill 37,000 vacancies. Those interested can apply for the post from the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police Department---uppbpb.gov.in
UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has invited applications for the post of constable. With this recruitment drive, the UP police department aims to fill 37,000 vacancies. Those interested can apply for the post from the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police Department—uppbpb.gov.in
UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria
The candidates must have a class 12th Marksheet from a recognized board.
The male candidate should be between the age of 18 to 27 years.
For females, the age criteria is between 18 to 25 years.
UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Document Needed With Application Form
Following are the documents that the candidates have to attach with the application form. The required documents are as follows:
- Class 12th Marksheet
- Domicile Certificate
- Caste Certificate
- Sports Certificate
- Scanned copy of passport-sized photographs
- Scanned copy of the candidate’s signature
UP Police Constable Recruitment: Steps to Register
- Visit uppbpb.gov.in
- Click on apply online
- Select UP Police Constable Bharti 2023
- An application form will be displayed on your screen
- Fill the form
- Upload required documents
- Tap on submit
- Pay the application charges
- Take a printout of the form for future use.
For Official Notification Click Here
