Home

Education

BPSC 69th CCE Registration 2023 Begins at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in, Apply Till Aug 5

BPSC 69th CCE Registration 2023 Begins at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in, Apply Till Aug 5

BPSC 69th CCE Registration 2023 Date: Interested candidates can fill up the Bihar BPSC 69th CCE Application Form 2023 at bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC 69th CCE Registration 2023 Begins at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in, Apply Till Aug 5.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

BPSC 69th CCE Registration 2023 Date: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the detailed notification for the Integrated 69th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. Interested candidates can fill up the Bihar BPSC 69th CCE Application Form 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. The last date to apply is August 5, 2023. Through this recruitment drive, over 250 vacant posts will be filled in the Commission. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, notification pdf, last date, and other details here.

Trending Now

BPSC 69th CCE Registration 2023: Check Registration Dates

Last Date to apply: August 5, 2023

BPSC 69th CCE Registration: Check Vacancy Details

As per media reports, over 250 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

BPSC 69th CCE Registration: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and selection process through the detailed notification shared below:

You may like to read

BPSC 69th CCE Registration 2023 Notification PDF: Direct Link

BPSC 69th CCE Registration 2023 Application Form: Direct Link

BPSC 69th CCE Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the open category are required to pay Rs 600 as an application fee. The application fee for SC/ST/Female/PWD candidates is Rs 150.

How to Apply For BPSC 69th Integrated 69th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2023?

Visit the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the BPSC 69th Prelims Exam 2023 registration link.

Register yourself on the portal. After you have completed the registration process, log in again to your account by entering the system-generated ID and password.

Fill up the application form.

Upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fees.

Once done, click on submit option. Your application will be submitted on the portal.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates are advised to go through the official website of BPSC for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES