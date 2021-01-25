Minimum Educational Qualification:-



Level-2 and Level 3: 12th for non-technical posts or 10th with ITI for technical posts. However, candidates having only l0th qualification may also apply. They may be considered for Technician categories, but their training period will be 03 years, unless they pass ITI qualification in the relevant trade.

Level 4: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised university. OR lst Year B.Sc. (Physics) or 12th(+2stage) in Science (Physics or Maths). OR 12th (+2stage) with Stenography (Hindi or English as per scheduled standards for recruitment in Railways) etc.

Level 5: Graduation in any discipline or equivalent.

Selection Procedure:

Selection will be based on performance in sports trials and documents verification to be conducted and finalized

by a nominated selection committee. The venue and date for triais, documents verir]cation etc. will be

intimated through website only to the eligible candidates. Candidates are advised to visit given website

regularly for getting all updates. The trials for different Pay Levels may be held separately. Railway

administration, South East Central Railway, Bilaspur reserves the right to cancel or modify recruitment Process

at any time without assigning reasons thereof.