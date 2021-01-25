New Delhi: Indian Railways has invited applications for recruitment to various posts. As per the official notification, the vacancies are for sports persons in sports disciplines in 7th CPC Pay Matrix Level-2 or 3, Level4 and Level-5 in South East Central Railway. The selected candidates will be paid as per 7th Pay Commission salary system. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Dearness Allowance, Salary Hiked For These State Govt Employees
Age Limit: Minimum 18 years and maximum 25 years on 1-7-2021. No age relaxation (upper and lower age) is permissible. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Hike in Dearness Allowance, Dearness Relief For 50 Lakh Central Govt Employees From This Month
Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Railways Offers Jobs With Huge Package, Increment | Apply Today