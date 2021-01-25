New Delhi: Indian Railways has invited applications for recruitment to various posts.  As per the official notification, the vacancies are for sports persons in sports disciplines in 7th CPC Pay Matrix Level-2 or 3, Level4 and Level-5 in South East Central Railway. The selected candidates will be paid as per 7th Pay Commission salary system. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Dearness Allowance, Salary Hiked For These State Govt Employees

Age Limit: Minimum 18 years and maximum 25 years on 1-7-2021. No age relaxation (upper and lower age) is permissible. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Hike in Dearness Allowance, Dearness Relief For 50 Lakh Central Govt Employees From This Month 

Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Railways Offers Jobs With Huge Package, Increment | Apply Today

Minimum Educational Qualification:-

Level-2 and Level 3: 12th for non-technical posts or 10th with ITI for technical posts. However, candidates having only l0th qualification may also apply. They may be considered for Technician categories, but their training period will be 03 years, unless they pass ITI qualification in the relevant trade.

Level 4: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised university. OR lst Year B.Sc. (Physics) or 12th(+2stage) in Science (Physics or Maths). OR 12th (+2stage) with Stenography (Hindi or English as per scheduled standards for recruitment in Railways) etc.

Level 5: Graduation in any discipline or equivalent.

Selection Procedure:

Selection will be based on performance in sports trials and documents verification to be conducted and finalized
by a nominated selection committee. The venue and date for triais, documents verir]cation etc. will be
intimated through website only to the eligible candidates. Candidates are advised to visit given website
regularly for getting all updates. The trials for different Pay Levels may be held separately. Railway
administration, South East Central Railway, Bilaspur reserves the right to cancel or modify recruitment Process
at any time without assigning reasons thereof.