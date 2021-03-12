Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Women and Child Development Department, Karnataka has sought applications for 170 posts of assistant and helper in Bellary district under Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021. Interested candidates can apply for these posts online by visiting the official website of Anganwadi, aganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in. Also Read - ESIC Recruitment 2021: Employees State Insurance Corporation Notifies Bumper Vacancy, 12th Pass Can Apply Too

Women and Child Development Department, Karnataka has issued the notification for Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 on March 6, 2021. The last date to apply for these posts is April 5, 2021. Also Read - Gujarat woman denied job in her village as she's a daughter of the village, not daughter-in-law!

Direct link to apply for Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021

Important dates for Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021

Starting date for online application – 6 March, 2021

Last date for online application – 5 April, 2021

Vacancy Details for Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021

Sarguppa – 26 posts

Hospet – 30 posts

Kudligi – 12 posts

Bellary Urban – 14 posts

Bellary Rural – 41 posts

HB Holi – 11 posts

Harapanahalli – 16 posts

Hadagali- 7 posts

Sandur – 13 posts

Eligibility Criteria for Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021

Worker – Candidates should have Class 12th passing certificate

Helper – Candidates should have Class 8th passing certificate