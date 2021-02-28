FCI Recruitment 2021: Food Corporation of India (FCI) has invited applications for managerial and other posts in the organisation. Through this recruitment drive, FCI aims to fill total 89 posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply via the official site fci.gov.in till March 30, 2021. The registration process would start tomorrow, i.e, March 1, Monday. Also Read - Madhuri Dixit Dances To 'Naino Mein Sapna' on Dance Deewane 3, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Individuals who will be selected for assistant general manager posts will get a salary between Rs 60,000 and 1.8 lakh. Medical officers will be paid between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1.6 lakh.

FCI Recruitment 2021: Post, Vacancies And Salary Details



Selection Process:

The selection process will be consisting of Online Test and Interview.

Candidates are to be shortlisted for Interview on criteria of 50% marks in Online Test for unreserved and

EWS categories and 45% marks for SC, ST, OBC and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities. The number of candidates to be called for Interview shall normally be three times the number of advertised vacancies.

However, where the number of candidates is less than three times the number of vacancies, then all the

qualifying candidates may be called for interview as the case may be.

A candidate has to appear in all the phases of the recruitment process to be considered for the selection.

The candidates are advised to visit FCI Website regularly.

The weightage assigned for Online Test and interview are 90% and 10% respectively

Candidates can check the official notification for more information on FCI Recruitment 2021. Click Here

FCI Recruitment 2021: Important Dates to Remember

March 1, 2021: Opening date of application

March 30, 2021: Closing date of application