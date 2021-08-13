New Delhi: A message is going viral on various social media platforms claiming that students who have been promoted to Class 10 and Class 12 this year (2021) will not be eligible for any government job. The viral post which also has the picture of Prime Minister Modi said that the mark sheets of Class 10 and Class 12 students will not be valid for government jobs this time.Also Read - CRPF Recruitment 2021: Application for 2439 posts in CRPF, ITBP, SSB, BSF at crpf.gov.in | Details Here

However, when the government's fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check on the viral report, it found out that the government has made no such announcement. "This claim is false. No such decision has been taken by the Central Government. Please do not share such fake pictures and news", wrote debunking the fake news.

CLAIM: Marksheets of Class 10 and Class 12 students will not be valid for government jobs.

FACT: Claim is FAKE. No such decision has been taken by the Central Government

Check the tweet here:

दावा: इस साल 10वी और 12वी में प्रोमोट होने वाले विद्यार्थियों के अंक पत्र सरकारी नौकरी में मान्य नहीं होंगे।#PIBFactCheck ▶️यह दावा फ़र्ज़ी है। ▶️केंद्र सरकार द्वारा ऐसा कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया गया है। ▶️कृपया ऐसी फ़र्ज़ी तस्वीरें व खबर साझा न करें। pic.twitter.com/E7O2UZKfLl — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 9, 2021

Notably, such claims would only be valid if it is shared by the government itself. For the unversed, owing to the pandemic, CBSE, ICSE, and other stated boards had canceled Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations and promoted students on the basis of internal assessment.

The Press Information Bureau launched this fact-checking arm in December 2019, to curb misinformation and fake news prevalent on the internet. It claimed that its objective was “to identify misinformation related to government’s policies and schemes that are circulating on various social media platforms”.

Meanwhile, considering the rampant spread of fake news, PIB has invited people to send their queries, so that fake news can be verified. The government has time and again warned people about such misinformation and asked them to only believe trusted sources.