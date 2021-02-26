RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2021: Reserve bank of India has started the online application process for the post of Office Attendant. Those interested can apply through the official site of RBI on rbi.org.in. The last date to apply for RBI Office Attendant Recruitment is 15 March 2021. Through this recruitment drive, the central bank will fill 841 vacancies in various offices of the Bank across India. 10th pass can also apply for the post.

RBI Office Attendants 2021: Important Dates

Opening date of application: February 24, 2021

Closing date of application: March 15, 2021

Tentative date of online test: April 9 and 10, 2021

RBI Office Attendants 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Age: Between 18 and 25 years. Candidates must have been born not earlier than 02/02/1996 and not later than 01/02/2003 (both days including) are only eligible to apply.

Relaxation in the Upper Age Limit:

Sr. No Category Relaxation in Age (i) Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe (SC / ST) By 5 years, i.e. up to 30 years (ii) Other Backward Classes (OBC) By 3 years, i.e. up to 28 years (iii) Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) By 10 years (GEN/EWS) 13 years (OBC) & 15 years (SC/ST) (iv) Ex-Servicemen To the extent of service rendered by them in Armed Forces plus an additional period of 3 years subject to maximum of 50 years. (v) Widows/divorced women/ women judicially separated who are not re-married By 10 years (vi) Candidates having work experience in Reserve Bank of India To the extent of number of years of such experience, subject to maximum of 3 years.

Educational Qualifications

The candidate should have passed 10th Standard (S.S.C./Matriculation) from the concerned State/UT coming under the Regional Jurisdiction of the Recruiting Office to which he/she is applying. Such qualification should be from a recognized board of that State/UT.

The candidate should be a domicile of the State/UT coming under the Regional Jurisdiction of the Recruitment Office to which he/she is applying for.

The candidate should be an undergraduate as on the 1/02/2021. Graduates and candidates possessing higher qualification are not eligible to apply.

Bank reserves the right to call for documents in support of domicile status of the candidate.

A candidate belonging to Ex-servicemen category should have passed 10th Standard (S.S.C./Matriculation) and rendered at least 15 years of defence service, provided they have not graduated outside the Armed Forces.

Candidates applying to a recruiting office should be proficient in the language (i.e. know to read, write, speak and understand the language) of the state/UT falling under that office.