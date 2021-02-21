India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Only 6 days are left to apply for 2296 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevaks by Indian Postal Department, Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same on the official website i.e. appost.in on or before 26 February 2021. Also Read - BRO Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Notified For 10th, 12th Pass Candidates | Check Eligibility, How to Apply Here

One can also apply for these posts (India Post GDS Recruitment 2021) directly by clicking on this link–Direct link to apply here.

Of the total 2296 positions, 947 vacancies are unreserved category, 507 for OBC, 324 for EWS, 279 for SC, 143 for ST, PWD-C. 35 posts for PWD-B, 18 posts for PWD-A, and 9 posts for PWD-DE category.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Education qualification: Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of Gramin Dak

Sevaks