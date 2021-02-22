Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: The last date to apply for 26 vacancies for South East Central Railway (SECR) Recruitment 2021 against Sports Quota is Tuesday, February 23. Notably, SECR is hiring candidates for various posts through Sports Quota in 7th CPC Pay Matrix Level-2 or 3, Level4 and Level-5. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at secr.indianrailways.gov.in till tomorrow. Also Read - Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 10th, 12th Pass Candidates | Check Details

Important Dates:

Notification: 23 January 2021

Last date to apply: 23 February 2021

Educational Qualification:

Level-2 and Level 3: 12th for non-technical posts or 10th with ITI for technical posts. However, candidates having only 10th qualification can also apply. They may be considered for Technician categories, but their training period will be 03 years unless they pass ITI qualification in the relevant trade.

Level 4: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised university or 1st year 8. Sc. (Physics) or 12th(+2stage) in Science (Physics or Maths). or 12th (+2stage) with Stenography (Hindi or English as per scheduled standards for recruitment in Rlys.) etc.

Level 5: Graduation in any discipline or equivalent.

Selection Procedure:

Selection will be based on performance in sports trials and documents verification to be conducted and finalized by a nominated selection committee. The venue and date for triais, documents verir]cation etc. will be intimated through website only to the eligible candidates. Candidates are advised to visit given website regularly for getting all updates. The trials for different Pay Levels may be held separately. Railway administration, South East Central Railway, Bilaspur reserves the right to cancel or modify recruitment Process at any time without assigning reasons thereof.

Candidates are also advised to visit the official website–-secr.indianrailways.gov.in regularly for all updates related to South East Central Railway (SECR) Recruitment 2021