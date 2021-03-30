FCI recruitment 2021: The last date to apply for posts of AGM and MO under the Food Corporation of India (FCI) is tomorrow i.e. March 31, Wednesday. Those interested can apply for these posts online by visiting FCI’s official website fci.gov.in by 31st March 2021. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 89 posts will be filled. The application process for FCI Recruitment 2021 started on 1st March. Also Read - 'Rohit Sharma And Shikhar Dhawan Should Open at T20 World Cup'

FCI Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

On the basis of performance in the written examination, candidates will be called for interview. The minimum pass score of the written examination is 50% for the general category candidates while it is 45% for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and candidates.

Direct Link to Apply Online For The Posts of AGM and MO under the Food Corporation of India (FCI). For official notification, they can click here

FCI Recruitment 2021: Important Dates to Remember

Starting date for online application – March 1

Last date to apply online – March 31 till 4 PM

Issue of admit card – 10 days before exam

Online test – In the month of May or June 2021