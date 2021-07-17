SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has finally commenced the online registration process for recruitment of constables (General Duty — GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles. Interested and eligible candidates can visit ssc.nic.in and fill the online application form till August 31, 2021. They can pay application fees by September 2, 11:59 PM. With this recruitment drive, a total of 25, 271 vacancies in various armed forces would be filled. Those selected would get a whopping salary in the Pay Level 3 which is between Rs. 21700 – 69100.Also Read - NABARD Recruitment 2021: Notification for 162 Assistant Managers and Managers Posts Released | Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission will conduct an open competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Constable (General Duty) in various forces as per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and as per the Memorandum of

Understanding signed between Ministry of Home Affairs and the Staff Selection Commission. The recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination, and Document Verification. Also Read - BSF Recruitment 2021: Apply For 285 Posts at rectt.bsf.gov.in | Check How To Apply Here

For Detailed Notification Click Here Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir Recruitment 2021 for 25000 Government Posts To Start Soon, Check Details Here

SSC GD Constable recruitment 2021: Important Dates to Remember

Dates for submission of online applications: 17.07.2021 to 31.08.2021

Last date and time for receipt of online applications: 31.08.2021 (23:30)

Last date and time for making online fee payment: 02.09.2021 (23:30)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: 04.09.2021 (23:30)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): 07.09.2021

Schedule of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I): To be informed later

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-23 years as on 01.08.2021. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 02.08.1998 and later than 01.08.2003.

Education (As on 01.08.2021): The candidates should be class 10 or SSC passed from a recognised board. Those who have not acquired the essential educational qualification as on the stipulated date will not be eligible and need not apply