SSB Head Constable Recruitment 2021: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) under the ministry of Home Affairs has invited application for filling up the post of Head Constable (Ministerial) Group 'C' Non-Gazetted Ministerial (Combatised). Those interested can apply online on ssbrectt.gov.in within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper. With this recruitment drive, a total of 115 vacancies will be filled.
Vacancy Details
Head Constable (HC) Ministerial – 115 Posts
- Gen-47
- EWS-11
- OBC- 26
- SC-21
- ST-10
Last Date of Application
Within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment news.
Salary Details
Pay Level-4 Rs 25,500- Rs 81,110 per month
Eligibility Conditions:
Age limit: 18-25 years
Educational qualifications: Intermediate or Senior Secondary School Certification (10+2) examination from recognised board or university or equivalent.
Skill test norms on computer: English typing with minimum speed of 35 words per minute on computer or Hindi typing with minimum speed of 30 words per minute.
Application Fee:
Gen/ OBC/ EWS: Rs. 100/-
SC/ST/ ESM/ Female: No Fee
For official notification click here