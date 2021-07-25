SSB Head Constable Recruitment 2021: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) under the ministry of Home Affairs has invited application for filling up the post of Head Constable (Ministerial) Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted Ministerial (Combatised). Those interested can apply online on ssbrectt.gov.in within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper. With this recruitment drive, a total of 115 vacancies will be filled.Also Read - NTPC Recruitment 2021: Application for Executive And Senior Executive Posts, Download Form at ntpc.co.in

Vacancy Details

Head Constable (HC) Ministerial – 115 Posts

Gen-47

EWS-11

OBC- 26

SC-21

ST-10

Last Date of Application

Within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment news.

Salary Details

Pay Level-4 Rs 25,500- Rs 81,110 per month

Eligibility Conditions:

Age limit: 18-25 years

Educational qualifications: Intermediate or Senior Secondary School Certification (10+2) examination from recognised board or university or equivalent.

Skill test norms on computer: English typing with minimum speed of 35 words per minute on computer or Hindi typing with minimum speed of 30 words per minute.

Application Fee:

Gen/ OBC/ EWS: Rs. 100/-

SC/ST/ ESM/ Female: No Fee

For official notification click here