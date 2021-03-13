Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Women and Child Development Department, Karnataka has sought applications for 170 posts of assistant and helper in Bellary district under Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021. Interested candidates can apply for these posts online by visiting the official website of Anganwadi, aganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in. Also Read - UPSSSC Recruitment 2021: Sarkari Naukri Alert! 50,000 Govt Jobs Announced For Youths in Uttar Pradesh | Check Details
Women and Child Development Department, Karnataka has issued the notification for Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 on March 6, 2021. The last date to apply for these posts is April 5, 2021.
Direct link to apply for Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021
Important dates for Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021
Starting date for online application – 6 March, 2021
Last date for online application – 5 April, 2021
Vacancy Details for Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021
Sarguppa – 26 posts
Hospet – 30 posts
Kudligi – 12 posts
Bellary Urban – 14 posts
Bellary Rural – 41 posts
HB Holi – 11 posts
Harapanahalli – 16 posts
Hadagali- 7 posts
Sandur – 13 posts
Eligibility Criteria for Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2021
Worker – Candidates should have Class 12th passing certificate
Helper – Candidates should have Class 8th passing certificate