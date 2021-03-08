CISF Recruitment 2021: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released a notification inviting applications for the posts of ex-army personnel, sub-inspector (SI), assistant sub-inspector (ASI), head constable (GD), constable (GD). The candidates will be hired on a contractual basis for a period of one year. On the basis of their performance, their contract may be renewed for 2 more years. Also Read - CISF Recruitment 2021: Ex-army Personnel Can Work on Contract Basis, 2000 Constable & SI Posts Announced | Check Details

CISF recruitment 2021: Post-Wise Vacancy Details

Sub-inspector: 63

Assistant sub-inspector: 187

Head constable/ GD: 424

Constable/ GD: 1326

Eligibility criteria and age limit

Hiring will be done on vacant posts on the basis of the last post in the Indian Army.

Candidates should be or below 50 years.

Pay Scale Details

SI- Rs. 40,000/-

ASI- Rs. 35000/-

HC/GD – Rs. 30,000/-

Constable/GD – Rs. 25,000/-