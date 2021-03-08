CISF Recruitment 2021: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released a notification inviting applications for the posts of ex-army personnel, sub-inspector (SI), assistant sub-inspector (ASI), head constable (GD), constable (GD). The candidates will be hired on a contractual basis for a period of one year. On the basis of their performance, their contract may be renewed for 2 more years. Also Read - CISF Recruitment 2021: Ex-army Personnel Can Work on Contract Basis, 2000 Constable & SI Posts Announced | Check Details
CISF recruitment 2021: Post-Wise Vacancy Details
Sub-inspector: 63
Assistant sub-inspector: 187
Head constable/ GD: 424
Constable/ GD: 1326
Eligibility criteria and age limit
Hiring will be done on vacant posts on the basis of the last post in the Indian Army.
Candidates should be or below 50 years.
Pay Scale Details
SI- Rs. 40,000/-
ASI- Rs. 35000/-
HC/GD – Rs. 30,000/-
Constable/GD – Rs. 25,000/-