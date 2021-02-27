Central Excise Jobs: Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), which is part of the department of revenue under the Ministry of Finance is considered as one of the important departments of the government of India. Many individuals want to build their career in the department which gives them a chance to work directly under the Finance Ministry, besides immense job security and a slew of perks. However, in order to work as an officer in the department, one has to go through a very tough examination and selection process. Also Read - IB & RAW Jobs: Want To Be Part Of National Security? Check Qualification & Selection Process

Career Opportunities in Excise Department

Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax: This is considered as one of the highest entry-level posts in the Excise Department. An individual is recruited as Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax through Civil Service examinations.

Excise Inspector posts: Staff Selection Commission via its Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination held every year to recruit candidate in Excise Inspector posts. The examination is conducted every year, generally in the month of April. The last date for the submission of the application is usually the last week of December.

Tax assistant: It is mainly an office-desk job in the excise department under the central government.

Here’s How to Pursue a Career in the Excise Department:

Stream Graduation After Graduation Path 1 Clear Class XII With Any Stream Clear Staff Selection Commission (Graduate Level) Exam Path 2 Clear Class XII With Any Stream Clear Civil Services examination and fill preferences for IRS

Pros & Cons of a Career in the Excise Department

Pros: