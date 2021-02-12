UP Junior Teacher Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh High Education Service Commission (UPHESC) has released a notification for the recruitment of assistant teachers and headmasters in government-aided basic/ junior schools across the state through SUPER TET 2021 exam. Those who are interested can apply from February 22 onwards. The last day to apply for is March 8. Also Read - Valentine's Day Special: Single On Valentine's Day? Rrahul Sudhir Says, 'GO GET A LIFE'!

A total of 1894 posts have been notified under this recruitment. To fill the online application form for UP Junior Teacher Recruitment 2021, candidates have to visit the official website uphed.gov.in.

Eligibility criteria: UP Junior Teacher Recruitment 2021

Assistant Teacher:

He/she must have passed CTET/UTET Exam.

Candidates must have completed BEd/BTC/D.El.Ed or 4-year of BEl.Ed

or any relevant course from a recognised University

Headmaster:

He/she must have done B.Ed/BTC/D.El.Ed or 4-year of B.El.Ed from any recognised university

Graduate or equivalent with 5 years of experience.

Important Dates to Remember

February 22: Commencement of submission of online application

March 8: Last date for registration of online application:

March 9: Last date for depositing the online application fee

Selection Process:

The selection process will be conducted by UP Higher Education Board on the basis of written and interview in any government-aided basic schools. According to the official notification, the UP Junior teacher written exam 2021 which is scheduled to be held on April 11 will have two papers. The first paper will have 50 MCQ questions while the second will have 100 questions.