KSP Recruitment 2021 Karnataka: Karnataka State Police Department has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Police Sub-Inspector (Civil) (Men & Women) of Non-Residual & Kalyana Karnataka (Local) – 2020. Those interested and eligible can apply from the official website – www.ksp.gov.in on or before February 22. Of the total 545 posts of Police Sub Inspector, 438 are for Residual Region, 107 are for Kalyana Karnataka Region.

Karnataka Police Recruitment 2021: Follow These Steps to Apply Online

Visit the official website of Karnataka Police – Click Here

Complete the KSP PSI registration process 2021.

Fill the application form

Scan and upload the relevant documents .

Pay the application fee via debit or credit card

Preview and submit the application form.

Karnataka Police Recruitment 2021: Age Limit, Eligibility Criteria

Age limit ( Direct Recruitment): 21 – 30 years

Upper age limit (Inservice Candidate): 40 years

Education qualification: Candidate should possess graduation degree from any recognised University