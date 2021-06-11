UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued a notification inviting applications for recruitment to the post of various medical officers. Those interested and eligible can apply through the official website of UPSC, upsc.up.nic.in. With this recruitment drive, UPPSC will fill total 3620 vacancies. The last date to apply online is June 28, 2021.

Education Qualification

Those interested must possess an MBBS degree of a university recognized by the ‘Medical Council of India’ or an undergraduate medical degree and a Postgraduate Degree (3 years) in the concerned Specialty of a university or Postgraduate Diploma (2 years) in the concerned Speciality of a university recognized by the Medical Council of India or a Postgraduate medical diploma.

UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Details:

Total Vacancies: 3620

Posts: Medical Officer Grade-II (Level-2)

Speciality wise Vacancies:

Gynecologist – 590

Anesthetist – 590

Pediatrician – 600

Rediologist – 75

Pathologist – 75

General Surgeon – 590

General Physician – 590

Ophthalmologist – 75

Orthopedician – 75

ENT Specialist – 75

Dermatologist – 75

Psychiatrist – 75

Microbiologist – 30

Forensic Specialist – 75

Public Health Specialist – 30

Age Limit: 21 to 40 years (Age relaxation is permissible as per rule to the reserved category candidates)

Pay Scale: 67700-208700/ 6600/ Academic Level-11

Important Dates to Remember

Last date for the deposition of the application fee: June 25, 2021

Last date for submission of online applications: June 28, 2021