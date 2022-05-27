New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission has invited applications for the recruitment of Head Constable (Ministerial) in the Delhi Police. Those interested and eligible can apply from all parts of the country via the Staff Selection Commission’s (SSC) official website, http://www.ssc.nic.in, or through the Delhi Police Department’s website, delhipolice.gov.in. The deadline to apply for these positions is June 16, 2022, with the computer-based exam be conducted in English and Hindi both.Also Read - IPPB GDS Recruitment 2022: Deadline to Apply For 650 Posts Ends Today; Apply Now at ippbonline.com

Salary, Qualification And Vacancy Details

The salary will be on Pay Level-4 (Rs 25500-81100).

For applying for the post, candidates should be 10+2 pass or equivalent qualification.

Candidates in the age group between 18 and 25 years as on January 1, 2022, are eligible for the posts.

There are relaxations in the age brackets in different reserved categories.

There are 559 posts for males while 276 posts for females.

Candidates can submit their application through online mode only by the SSC. The Computer Based Examination will be held in September across the country. The medium of language will be English and Hindi only. The last date of application is June 16, 2022.