AIIMS Faculty Recruitment 2022: The Rajkot branch of All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Gujrat has invited application for 82 faculty position. The application process has commenced and the last date for the submission of application form is 30 days from July 29, the day of publication of the advertisement notification in the employment news. Interested candidates can check the detailed notification on aiimsrajkot.edu.in.Also Read - Brain Dead Patient at AIIMS Delhi Gives New Lease On Life To 5 People

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 82 vacancies. Of this, 18 vacancies are for the post of Professor, 13 are for the post of Additional Professor, 16 for the post of Associate Professor, and 35 for the post of Assistant Professor. Also Read - India's First International Bullion Exchange Launches In Gujarat

AIIMS Faculty Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Eligible candidates can submit their application through registered speed post, along with proof of payment demand draft to the following address. Also Read - What is 'India International Bullion Exchange' That PM Modi is Going to Launch in Gujarat Today?

Recruitment Cell,

Deputy Director (Admin)

AIIMS, Rajkot Temporary Campus,

PDU Medical College & Civil Hospital,

Rajkot 360001

AIIMS Faculty Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The Maximum age limit of the candidates should be is 58 years for Professor / Additional Professor. The upper age limt is 50 years for Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor.

AIIMS Faculty Recruitment 2022: Application fee

The application fee is Rs 3,000 for General (UR)/ OBC candidates, while it is Rs 1,000 for SC/ST/ women/EWS/persons with benchmark disabilities candidates. The application fee may be remitted in the form of demand draft in favour of “AIIMS Rajkot Recruitment” payable at Rajkot, Gujarat. Application fee once submitted shall not be refunded.