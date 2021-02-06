New Delhi: The government has issued a notification offering job for the posts of Secretary and Director level officers under different ministries, without clearing the UPSC examination. Candidates will be hired on a contract basis for a period of 3 years, which would be extendable to 5 years (depending upon performance). Also Read - UPSC CAPF 2019 Final Result Declared at upsc.gov.in | Direct Link to Check Merit List Here

Those interested can apply online through upsconline.nic.in. Those who want to apply for more than one post should fill form separately for each post.

Eligibility: Also Read - UPSC Exam: Candidates Who Missed Last Attempt In 2020 To Be Given Another Chance

The following with a minimum of experience of 15 years for Joint Secretary Level posts and experience of 10 years for Director Level posts are eligible to apply:

Officers of any State/UT Government who are already working at equivalent level or are eligible for appointment to equivalent level in their cadre, with relevant experience. Individuals working at comparable levels in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), Autonomous Bodies, Statutory Organizations, Universities, Recognized Research Institutes. Individuals working at comparable levels in Private Sector Companies, Consultancy Organizations, International/Multinational Organisations.

Age and Pay Criterion:

–Joint Secretary level post: 40- 55 years (Selected candidates will be paid as per 7th Pay Commission salary system. The approximate gross salary would be around Rs. 2,21,000 including DA, Tpt A & HRA in present level.

–Director level post: 35-45 years (Selected candidates will be paid as per 7th Pay Commission salary system. Approximate gross salary would be around 1,82,000/- including DA, Tpt A & HRA in present level).

However, the Government reserves its right to place deserving appointees at an appropriate level within the scale of pay. The crucial date for determining the age shall be the closing date for submission of online application.

Comparable level:

The candidate applying for Joint Secretary level post must have a minimum gross salary of Rs. 20 lakh per year during any of the financial year 2018-19 or 2019-20 as per Form-16/ITR (or payslip in the absence of Form-16/ITR).

The candidate applying for Director level post must have a minimum gross salary of Rs. 15 lakh per year during any of the financial year 2018-19 or 2019-20 as per Form-16/ITR (or payslip in the absence of Form-16/ITR).

Central Government employees are not eligible to apply for these posts.

How to apply?

-Login to upsconline.nic.in

-Upload the documents/certificates

-Take out a print out of the finally submitted online application.