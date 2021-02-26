APSC AE Screening Test 2021: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the screening test schedule for Assistant Engineer Posts on its official website. Interested candidates can check the APSC Assistant Engineer Screening Test schedule on the official website at apsc.nic.in. The screening tests are scheduled to be held on March 14, 2021, in two shifts — from 10 AM to 12 PM and 2 PM to 4 PM. The first session will be held for the subject General Studies and the second session for Mechanical Engineering/Civil Engineering. Also Read - West Bengal Police Recruitment: Application Begins For Over 1,000 Wireless Operator Posts | Here's How to Apply

The admit card for APSC AE Screening Test 2021 will be available to download from March 10 at APSC's website.

"The Selected/ Rejected list of candidates shall be uploaded on 04-03-2021 and e-admission certificate of eligible candidates shall be uploaded on 10-03-2021 in the APSC's official website (www.apsc.nic.in)," read the notification.

How to check APSC AE Screening Test Schedule:

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in

Under the “Latest Update” section, click on, “Notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer under the Directorate of Inland Water Transport, Assam under Transport Department. vide Advt. No. 04/2020 dated 26-06-2020”

The notification will appear in PDF format

Check the schedule

Download and take printout for future reference

In case of any query, candidates can contact the helpdesk on phone number — 0361-2363117 or email at apscdr3.query@gmail.com.

For more details and latest updates, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of APSC.