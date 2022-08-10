AIIMS BECIL Recruitment 2022: Here comes a good opportunity for a 10th pass candidate looking to work with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS). Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for 50 MTS posts, for deployment at the office of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS), Bilaspur. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website of becil.com.Also Read - BECIL Recruitment 2022: Registration For 86 Data Entry Operator Posts Ends Today; Apply Now at becil.com

AIIMS BECIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

With this recruitment drive, Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited aims to fill total of 50 MTS vacancies. The number of vacancies may increase or decrease as per requirment of the institution. Also Read - BECIL Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 21,000; Graduates Can Apply For 86 Posts at becil.com

Eligibility

Candidates must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board or institution.

They should have experience of working in a 100 bedded hospital for at least 1 year.

The upper age limit for these posts is 45 years.

Preferences

Local bonafide Himachal candidates who have worked or are working in the same or similar capacity in a hospital will be preferred.

Individuals with knowledge of carpentry and electrical work will be preferred.

AIIMS BECIL Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply for the vacancies