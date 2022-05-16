BSSC Recruitment 2022: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has extended the last date of application for the 2187 posts through the third Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2022 till June 1, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the posts of Secretariat Assistant, Project Assistant, Malaria Inspector, Data Entry Operator and Auditor, online through BSSC’s official website– www.onlinebssc.com.Also Read - Job Alert! From India Post to DRDO, A Look At Full List of Available Sarkari Naukari | Deets Here

BSSC Recruitment 2022: Important details

Post: 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2022 Also Read - Good News For Sportspersons! UP To Offer Sarkari Naukari To Olympics, Asian Games Medal Winners

Pay Scale: Level-05, Level-06, Level-07 Also Read - BSSC Mines Inspector Exam 2021 Date Released on bssc.bihar.gov.in; Check Schedule Here

No. of Vacancy: 2187

Category wise vacancies: Unreserved: 855; Backward Class (BC): 283; EBC: 439; BC (Women): 69; SC: 335; ST: 05; EWS: 201 = Total: 2187

BSSC Recruitment 2022 examination fee: The application fee for male candidates of the unreserved category, backward class, and most backward class is Rs. 540, while the fee for SC/ST (permanent Bihar resident) is Rs. 135. The application fee for female candidates (permanent Bihar residents) is Rs. 135. The application fee for all candidates from outside Bihar is Rs. 540.

BSSC Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Registration for online applications began on April 14, 2022.

The last date for submission of fee payment is May 30, 2021.

The last date for the final submission of an online application is June 1, 2022.

BSSC Recruitment 2022: How to apply