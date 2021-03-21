SSB Odisha Recruitment 2021: The State Selection Board (SSB) Odisha has released an official notification regarding the recruitment of lecturers in the state universities on its official website ssbodisha.nic.in. The online registration process for the SSB Odisha recruitment will begin on March 22, 2021 (Monday). Once the application process starts, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the notified positions online at ssbodisha.nic.in on or before April 21, 2021 by 12 AM. Also Read - FCI Recruitment 2021: Few Days Left to Apply For Various Posts in FCI, Salary Up to Rs 1.8 Lakh

Important dates for SSB Odisha Recruitment 2021:

Beginning of online registration process: March 22, 2021

Last date to submit online application: April 21, 2021 until midnight

Vacancy details for SSB Odisha Recruitment 2021:

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 972 vacancies, out of which, 159 vacancies are for English, 135 for Political Science, 134 for Commerce, 78 for Economics, 73 for Logic and Philosophy, 61 for Zoology, 60 for Chemistry, 51 for Education, 49 for Botany, 42 each for Maths and Physics, 24 for Psychology, 20 for Sanskrit, 15 for Sociology, 13 for Home Science, 11 for Anthropology, 3 for IRPM, and 2 for Statistics.

Educational qualification for SSB Odisha Recruitment 2021:

Candidates applying for the positions should have a Master’s Degree in the concerned subject from a recognized university with at least 55% marks or its equivalent.

Age limit for SSB Odisha Recruitment 2021:

Aspirants should be aged between 21 to 42 years as on January 1, 2021. The upper age relaxation for reserved category candidates will be made as per the government norms.

Application fee for SSB Odisha Recruitment 2021:

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500. For SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates, the registration fee is Rs 200.