IBPS Clerk Recruitment: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released notification for the recruitment of clerks at nationalised banks such as Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank etc. Those interested can visit the official website ibps.in to check the details and register for the recruitment process.

Aspirants must note that the online registration process for IBPS Clerk Recruitment has already started. Eligible candidates can apply for the same through this direct link here: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crpcl11jun21/

“Since recruitment in clerical cadre in public sector banks is done on state/UT-wise basis, candidates can apply for vacancies in any one State/ UT only. Consequently, a candidate would be required to appear for online examination in any one of the centres in that particular State/UT,” reads the official notification.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Important Dates to Remember

Commencement of online registration of application —- July 12

Closure of registration of application— August 1

Closure for editing application details— August 1

Online Fee Payment—July 12- August 1

Last date for printing your application— August 1

Eligibility criteria

Age: Minimum: 20 years Maximum: 28 years. i.e. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.07.1993 and not later than 01.07.2001 (both dates inclusive).

Educational qualification

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he / she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

Computer Literacy: Operating and working knowledge in computer systems is mandatory i.e. candidates should have Certificate/Diploma/Degree in computer operations/Language/ should have studied Computer / Information

Technology as one of the subjects in the High School/College/Institute.

Technology as one of the subjects in the High School/College/Institute. Proficiency in the Official Language of the State/UT (candidates should know how to read/ write and speak

the Official Language of the State/UT) for which vacancies a candidate wishes to apply is preferable.

IBPS Clerk 2021 Recruitment: How to Apply