IBPS RRB Notification 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released a notification inviting applications to fill over 10,000 vacancies in Group A and Group B levels. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for IBPS RRB Clerk, PO or SO posts on the official website of IBPS—ibps.in. Those who aspire to join any of the RRBs listed at (A) as Group A -Officers (Scale- I, II & III) and Group B-Office Assistant (Multipurpose), are required to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP for RRBs- X).

The online examinations for these posts will be conducted tentatively in August and September/ October 2021. The interviews will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority tentatively in November 2021. Read full notification HERE

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Post Age (as on June 1, 2021) Office Assistant (Multipurpose) 18 years – 28 years Officer Scale I (Assistant Manager) 18 years – 30 years Officer Scale II (Manager) 21 years – 32 years Officer Scale III (Senior Manager) 21 years – 40 years

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Officer Scale I -3876 posts

Officer Scale-II & III – 1283 posts

Office Assistant – 5134 posts

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021: Follow These Steps to Apply