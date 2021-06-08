IBPS RRB Notification 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released a notification inviting applications to fill over 10,000 vacancies in Group A and Group B levels. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for IBPS RRB Clerk, PO or SO posts on the official website of IBPS—ibps.in. Those who aspire to join any of the RRBs listed at (A) as Group A -Officers (Scale- I, II & III) and Group B-Office Assistant (Multipurpose), are required to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP for RRBs- X).
The online examinations for these posts will be conducted tentatively in August and September/ October 2021. The interviews will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority tentatively in November 2021. Read full notification HERE
IBPS RRB Notification 2021
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021: Age Limit
|Post
|Age (as on June 1, 2021)
|Office Assistant (Multipurpose)
|18 years – 28 years
|Officer Scale I (Assistant Manager)
|18 years – 30 years
|Officer Scale II (Manager)
|21 years – 32 years
|Officer Scale III (Senior Manager)
|21 years – 40 years
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details
- Officer Scale I -3876 posts
- Officer Scale-II & III – 1283 posts
- Office Assistant – 5134 posts
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021: Follow These Steps to Apply
- Visit the official website – ibps.in
- Click on the application link scrolling on the top of the homepage
- Click on the relevant link for the post you want to apply
- Register yourself
- Enter mobile number and email address
- Log in using yiur credentials
- Fill the IBPS RRB form
- Make payment
- Upload the required documents
- Submit the form