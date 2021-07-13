India Post Recruitment 2021: In a recent notification, India Post has invited application for recruitment of meritorious sportspersons in the cadre of Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Multi Tasking Staff in Punjab Postal Circle. Those interested can submit their applications (offline) on or before August 18 2021.Also Read - India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 Alert! 3679 Vacancies Notified in Delhi, Telangana And Andhra Pradesh Circle; Check Important Dates & Steps to Apply

There are a total 57 vacant posts — 45 Postal assistants, 9 Sorting Assistants, and 3 multi-tasking staff for which candidates can apply.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Notification Date: July 10

Last Date of Submission of Application: August 18

India Post Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

For Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant – Candidates must have passsed 12 th standard or equivalent from a recognized Board or University. Candidates will be required to furnish certificates of Basic Computer Training from a recognized Computer Training Certificates from Central Government/State Government/University/Boards etc.

standard or equivalent from a recognized Board or University. Candidates will be required to furnish certificates of Basic Computer Training from a recognized Computer Training Certificates from Central Government/State Government/University/Boards etc. For Multi-Tasking Staff – Candidates must have passed 10th standard or equivalent from a recognized Board or University. Knowledge of the local language of the concerned State or Union Territory. The candidate should have studied local language at least upto the 10th standard.

Age Limit

Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant- Between 18 to 27 years

Multi Tasking Staff – Between 18 to 25 years

India Post Recruitment 2021: Pay Scale

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant: Rs 25,500 gto Rs 81,000 as per pay matrix specified in Part A of schedule of CCS (Revised Pay) Rules 2016 plus admissible allowances. (Rs 5200 – 20200 Pay Band-1) + Grade Pay Rs 2400/- under Pre Revised Scale.

Multi Tasking Staff: Rs 18000 to Rs 56900 in Level 1 as per Pay Matrix specified in Part A of schedule of CCS (Revised Pay) Rules 2016 plus admissible allowances. (Rs 5200 – 20200 Pay Band-1) + Grade Pay Rs 1800/- under Pre Revised Scale.

India Post Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

For official notifiction click here.